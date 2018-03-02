Convicted killer arrested after police pursuit in north Nashville

Metro Police are searching for a man convicted of second-degree murder who cannot be located now by his probation officer or the police department.

A convicted killer is back behind bars after being chased by officers in north Nashville overnight.

Police pulled over Laquintaze Buford after he allegedly ran through two stop signs on Hinkle Drive on Thursday.

When officers told him to get out of the car, Buford allegedly stuck his head out of the window and started yelling at the officers, who recognized him by the tattoos on his face.

According to the officers, Buford identified himself but would not get out of the car. Instead, he allegedly sped off down River Drive and then got out of the car and ran off into a nearby backyard and hopped a fence.

After what the affidavit calls a "long and thorough" foot chase, Buford was eventually apprehended on LaGrange Drive.

Police had been looking for Buford since last month after his probation officer couldn't find him.

Last year, Buford was convicted of second-degree murder and was given a 10-year probate sentence.

Buford, 24, is now charged with two counts of evading arrest and a felony probation violation.

