Law firm to be hired for Council's investigation into Mayor Megan Barry

The Duck River in Columbia is already at flood stage and is reaching closer to Riverside Dr. A flood warning continues through Saturday. The water's expected to rise up over 40 feet by Friday. Some say all they can do is be ready.More >>
The Duck River in Columbia is already at flood stage and is reaching closer to Riverside Dr. A flood warning continues through Saturday. The water's expected to rise up over 40 feet by Friday. Some say all they can do is be ready.More >>
A special committee is recommending hiring a Memphis law firm to help in the Mayor Barry affair investigation.More >>
A special committee is recommending hiring a Memphis law firm to help in the Mayor Barry affair investigation.More >>
There's a simmering bit of tension between the Mayor Megan Barry's office and the Davidson Co. Sheriff Daron Hall over a new jail and its name. And with what happened today, the tension only increased.More >>
There's a simmering bit of tension between the Mayor Megan Barry's office and the Davidson Co. Sheriff Daron Hall over a new jail and its name. And with what happened today, the tension only increased.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued through Thursday because of the threat of flash flooding as storms continue to move through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued through Thursday because of the threat of flash flooding as storms continue to move through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.More >>
Walker's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 24.More >>
Walker's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 24.More >>
After being sexually harassed by a Metro contractor Benny word, a woman says speaking with the News4 I-Team was the only way she could set the record straight.More >>
After being sexually harassed by a Metro contractor Benny word, a woman says speaking with the News4 I-Team was the only way she could set the record straight.More >>
For the last 28 years, Channel 4's Terry Bulger has been telling you stories that show off the extraordinary people and places around us. But health issues and two brain surgeries have kept him off our airwaves the last three-and-a-half months. Tonight he's back with an amazing story -- his own.More >>
For the last 28 years, Channel 4's Terry Bulger has been telling you stories that show off the extraordinary people and places around us. But health issues and two brain surgeries have kept him off our airwaves the last three-and-a-half months. Tonight he's back with an amazing story -- his own.More >>
The 14-year-old accused of shooting a teen outside Pearl-Cohn High School in February has surrendered to authorities.More >>
The 14-year-old accused of shooting a teen outside Pearl-Cohn High School in February has surrendered to authorities.More >>
The body of a Lebanon police officer was found in a flooded creek in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >>
The body of a Lebanon police officer was found in a flooded creek in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >>
The body of a Lebanon police officer was found in a flooded creek in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >>
The body of a Lebanon police officer was found in a flooded creek in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >>
Former Davidson County judge Casey Moreland has been arrested on Thursday by the FBI on new charges.More >>
Former Davidson County judge Casey Moreland has been arrested on Thursday by the FBI on new charges.More >>
According to the Maury County EMA director, rainwater leaked onto the floors of the recycling plant and came into contact with molten aluminum, which caused the blast.More >>
According to the Maury County EMA director, rainwater leaked onto the floors of the recycling plant and came into contact with molten aluminum, which caused the blast.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued through Thursday because of the threat of flash flooding as storms continue to move through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued through Thursday because of the threat of flash flooding as storms continue to move through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.More >>
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near the exit for Highway 49 at mile marker 34.More >>
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near the exit for Highway 49 at mile marker 34.More >>
Crown-wearing worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged or renewed wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church on Wednesday, prompting a nearby school to cancel classes.More >>
Crown-wearing worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged or renewed wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church on Wednesday, prompting a nearby school to cancel classes.More >>
For the last 28 years, Channel 4's Terry Bulger has been telling you stories that show off the extraordinary people and places around us. But health issues and two brain surgeries have kept him off our airwaves the last three-and-a-half months. Tonight he's back with an amazing story -- his own.More >>
For the last 28 years, Channel 4's Terry Bulger has been telling you stories that show off the extraordinary people and places around us. But health issues and two brain surgeries have kept him off our airwaves the last three-and-a-half months. Tonight he's back with an amazing story -- his own.More >>
Kroger is just the latest chain to add stipulations on who can and can't buy a gun from them. Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart have also issued new policies.More >>
Kroger is just the latest chain to add stipulations on who can and can't buy a gun from them. Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart have also issued new policies.More >>
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled multicookers, unplug the unit and return it to Walmart to receive a free replacement.More >>
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled multicookers, unplug the unit and return it to Walmart to receive a free replacement.More >>
Gallatin High School has been given the all-clear after police investigated a rumored threat on Thursday morning.More >>
Gallatin High School has been given the all-clear after police investigated a rumored threat on Thursday morning.More >>