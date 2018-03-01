Law firm to be hired for Council's investigation into Mayor Megan Barry

A special committee is recommending hiring a Memphis law firm to help in the Mayor Barry affair investigation.

The committee, made up of select council members, will recommend Butcher, Porter and Johnson.

The law firm says it has represented Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the Memphis sanitation worker’s march in 1968.

The committee will be working to figure out if taxpayer dollars were used to pay for several solo trips that Barry and Sgt. Rob Forrest took together.

Seven councilmembers were chosen by Vice Mayor David Briley and asked to become members of this special committee.

The full council will have to approve the recommendation. That is expected to happen Tuesday, March 6.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mayor Megan Barry's affair fallout

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.