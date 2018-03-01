Terry Bulger is back on News4 with another inspiring story -- his own

For the last 28 years, Channel 4's Terry Bulger has been telling you stories that show off the extraordinary people and places around us.

But health issues and two brain surgeries have kept him off our airwaves the last three-and-a-half months.

"I'm here tonight because the brain is an amazing thing -- especially when it's working right," Terry said. "Fortunately for me, when it went wrong and the words Sub-Dural Hematoma entered my vocabulary, Vanderbilt Hospital and HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital became home for the next 33 days."

Tonight, we're happy to report that Terry's back and ready for duty!

Here's Terry Bulger with the full report:

That's me around late November, and obviously not about to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner. I'm smiling because I made it through brain surgery #1 safely, and I'd apparently celebrated with brown hospital beans. Sounds great to me!



Surgery #2 came along, and I'm still smiling. Why I don't know. Maybe, no matter the circumstance, good Wifi and access to the Internet makes anyone happy. Eventually, the bandages would have to come off, and the reality of it all couldn't hide anymore. That's some scar, and fortunately, most of it has already faded away. At a point here, when you can barely talk and barely walk, the idea of working at Channel 4 again is laughable. The good thing for me is simple: sometimes we just get better. One day, I couldn't tell a cat from a dog. The next day I could. "How does that happen?" I asked the nurse. "It's your brain healing," she said, and I smiled again. Now, since it's Oscar Week and the Academy Awards, let me say a few "thank yous" here: My Fantastic wife, Julie, who was with me for every minute of it all -- thank you. Dr. Paul Moots and the entire Neuro Team at Vanderbilt -- thank you.



And to all the nurses -- you're the unsung heroes for what you do every day -- thank you. I hope you never need them, but if you do, you'll find that nurses are the greatest people on the planet.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.