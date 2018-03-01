Columbia business moves everything out for fears of Duck River flooding

The Duck River in Columbia is already at flood stage and is reaching closer to Riverside Dr. A flood warning continues through Saturday. The water's expected to rise up over 40 feet by Friday. Some said all they can do is be ready.



"We opened Thanksgiving of last year, and we come in and put all this work into the place," said Shane Cothran between hauling boxes out to a van. "You put your heart and soul into it."

This weekend was supposed to bring the usual music and drinks at his Porter's on the Riverwalk bar and music venue. Instead, the place is nearly empty.



"Glen Campbell, CCR and John Denver. Classics, man," said Cothran, filing through a box of records before carrying them outside. "Got to save the vinyls."

Everything was being moved out and loaded up.



"Even the kitchen sink, buddy," laughed Cothran.

He said to just look across the street to see why they've got to load up now.



"It's probably up four feet since we've been here," he said, looking out on the Duck River.

The building housing Porter's on the Riverwalk belonged to his wife's parents during the 80s and 90s. With the Duck River rising above flood stage, Cothran is convinced the water will get into this place with a deep family connection.



"Hopefully it won't get to 44 feet," he said, holding his hand up to the bar. "44 is right here."

"Time to wrap my head around all this," he continued, taking a breather from the moving to look around the nearly-empty room.

Cothran's just grateful for this time to prepare.



"All you can do is wait for the damage and start over," he said. "That's all you can do."

Cothran said this tough old building's been through flooding before. He's confident the aluminum and cinder blocks can handle it again.



"There's nobody losing their homes or losing their lives," he said. "So, it's a drop in the bucket. It's emotional. Don't get me wrong. When we go home tonight, me and my wife are going to sit and break down. We'll rebuild. We'll see what happens."

Cothran said they'll be closing the business for this weekend but hope to be back up and running next week.

