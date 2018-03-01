Hwy 231N closes in Rutherford Co. due to spill

Rutherford County EMA is asking drivers to see an alternate route after a spill on Lebanon Road.

Officials say Both lanes of Hwy 231N are blocked near Alsup Mill Rd. in Rutherford Co. due to the spill.

No word on what was spilled in the roadway or when the road will reopen.

