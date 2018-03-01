Hwy 231N closes in Rutherford Co. due to spill - WSMV News 4

Hwy 231N closes in Rutherford Co. due to spill

Posted: Updated:
Credit: Rutherford Co. EMA Credit: Rutherford Co. EMA
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Rutherford County EMA is asking drivers to see an alternate route after a spill on Lebanon Road.

Officials say Both lanes of Hwy 231N are blocked near Alsup Mill Rd. in Rutherford Co. due to the spill.

No word on what was spilled in the roadway or when the road will reopen. 

Stay with News4 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.