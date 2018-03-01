Sources: Nashville Mayor Barry expected to resign at Tuesday press conference

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s legacy began before she even stepped foot in the office.

Multiple sources have told News 4 that a press conference will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. She is expected to announce her resignation.

Barry officiated the city’s first same-sex marriage in 2015, cementing her identity as a progressive icon in Nashville’s political scene.

Three months later, she won the election and became the city’s first female mayor.

“This one is going to go down in the history books,” Barry told supporters during her victory speech on election night.

Barry assumed her role during a time of unprecedented growth in Music City. Her agenda reflected a push for even more development.

Some of her biggest victories include helping Nashville clinch a professional soccer team and developing a program known as “Opportunity NOW,” which creates jobs for teens to curb youth violence.

She also grappled with unexpected tragedy.

Last summer, Barry’s only son, Max, died from a drug overdose in Colorado.

Barry spoke candidly of her son’s struggles with addiction, even raising awareness about the drug epidemic nationwide.

“This is not an urban problem, a suburban problem, a rural problem,” Barry said during an interview with NBC News. “It’s a community problem and we need the federal government to help us.”

Even in the face of heartbreak, Barry vowed to stick to her agenda and perhaps her biggest goal: a plan for mass transit.

Yet every issue she’s championed came to a screeching halt on Jan. 31 when she announced her affair with her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest.

She promised, though, to stay on track.

“We have been focused on housing, transit and education and we’ll continue to do that,” Barry said during a news conference.

Barry earned a small victory less than a week later when Metro Council voted to put the multi-billion dollar transit referendum on the May ballot.

But it remains unclear how Barry’s resignation could impact public opinion.

“I think that this has not just been Mayor Barry's plan. It's been something that the region and the city has been working on for a number of years,” said Erin Hafkenschiel, the mayor’s director of transportation and sustainability. “We think it's important for the city to address this issue now and that we can't wait."

When Barry admitted to the affair, she alluded to the possibility of more bad days in the future.

It’s a prediction that came true on Tuesday.

Barry was elected to Metro Council in 2007 and served until 2015 when she won the mayoral race.

