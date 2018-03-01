Sheriff not invited to celebration of jail construction

The body of a Lebanon police officer was found in a flooded creek in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >>
An invitation to a celebration about the jail’s construction has become the latest rift between Sheriff Daron Hall and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry.More >>
Rutherford County EMA is asking drivers to see an alternate route after a spill on Lebanon Road. Officials say Both lanes of Hwy 231N are blocked near Alsup Mill Rd. in Rutherford Co. due to the spill. No word on what was spilled in the roadway or when the road will reopen. Stay with News4 for updates.More >>
When Gallatin Police was investigating an aggravated burglary perpetrated by teenagers, they found a stockpile of drugs in the victim's home.More >>
Walker's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 24.More >>
The 14-year-old accused of shooting a teen outside Pearl-Cohn High School in February has surrendered to authorities.More >>
Former Davidson County judge Casey Moreland has been arrested on Thursday by the FBI on new charges.More >>
Meteorologists are warning of the threat of severe storms and possible flash floods across parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana.More >>
Pickett County Schools were dismissed early on Thursday after a threat of some type was made at Pickett County High School.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued through Thursday because of the threat of flash flooding as storms continue to move through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.More >>
According to the Maury County EMA director, rainwater leaked onto the floors of the recycling plant and came into contact with molten aluminum, which caused the blast.More >>
Former Davidson County judge Casey Moreland has been arrested on Thursday by the FBI on new charges.More >>
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near the exit for Highway 49 at mile marker 34.More >>
Crown-wearing worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged or renewed wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church on Wednesday, prompting a nearby school to cancel classes.More >>
Kroger is just the latest chain to add stipulations on who can and can't buy a gun from them. Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart have also issued new policies.More >>
The body of a Lebanon police officer was found in a flooded creek in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >>
Gallatin High School has been given the all-clear after police investigated a rumored threat on Thursday morning.More >>
A Russian native from Brooklyn has been accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake and then stealing her identity and other property.More >>
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More >>
