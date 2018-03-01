Police: Victim of aggravated burglary arrested for drug possession, intent to sell

When Gallatin Police was investigating an aggravated burglary perpetrated by teenagers, they found a stockpile of drugs in the victim's home.

According to police, a group of teenagers robbed a residence on Bentley Avenue, taking multiple pairs of Air Jordan shoes.

The homeowner, Brett Howell, who was at home during the burglary, sensed suspicious activity and went into his living room. He says that's when he saw the group of teens in his front yard.

Howell chased the group down the street when one of the teens turned on him, beating him with a baseball bat.

Police say the teens fled in a white vehicle, which was spotted two days later on Alexander Court.

Police searched the residence on Alexander Court, detaining several an adult and several teens.

Charles Austin Stafford and one of the teens were charged with aggravated burglary. The other teen detained was charged with aggravated assault.

Police say warrants for aggravated robbery are still pending for two other adults suspects in the burglary, Tylec Mullins and Marinda Martin.

Police say while they were investigating the aggravated burglary at Howell's home on Bentley Avenue, they detected a strong smell of marijuana.

After searching the residence, police found more than 1.5 pounds of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, LSD, drug paraphrenia and over $500 in cash.

Howell, his son Caleb, and a friend, Skylar Toon, were all charged with possession of Schedule VI drugs with intent to resell, possession of Schedule 1 drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say they are still investigating both incidents and more charges are expected.

