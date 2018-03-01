Teen wanted for shooting outside Pearl-Cohn surrenders - WSMV News 4

Teen wanted for shooting outside Pearl-Cohn surrenders

Posted: Updated:
14-year-old Rico Ransom (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) 14-year-old Rico Ransom (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The 14-year-old accused of shooting a teen outside Pearl-Cohn High School in February has surrendered to authorities.

Metro Police said Rico Ransom surrendered earlier Thursday at juvenile detention.

He was wanted for the shooting of 17-year-old DeMario Crowder across from Pearl-Cohn. Police said Crowder was shot five times.

Ransom was identified as the suspect in the shooting a few days later. Police asked for citizens’ assistance in locating him.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Teen wanted for shooting outside Pearl-Cohn surrendersMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.