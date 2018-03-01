Teen wanted for shooting outside Pearl-Cohn surrenders

The 14-year-old accused of shooting a teen outside Pearl-Cohn High School in February has surrendered to authorities.

Metro Police said Rico Ransom surrendered earlier Thursday at juvenile detention.

He was wanted for the shooting of 17-year-old DeMario Crowder across from Pearl-Cohn. Police said Crowder was shot five times.

Ransom was identified as the suspect in the shooting a few days later. Police asked for citizens’ assistance in locating him.

BREAKING: 14-year-old fugitive Rico Ransom surrendered a short time ago at juvenile detention. He was wanted for the Feb. 9 critical wounding of a 17-year-old across from Pearl Cohn High School. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.