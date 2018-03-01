Body of missing Lebanon police officer found in creek

The truck of a Lebanon police officer was found overturned in Dry Creek in Dowelltown. (Photo: WJLE Radio)

The body of a Lebanon police officer was found in a flooded creek in DeKalb County on Thursday.

Authorities found the overturned truck of Lebanon Police officer Joseph Bowen in Dry Creek. A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper recovered Bowen’s body after an air and ground search of the area.

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash confirmed that the officer had gone missing after leaving his shift on Thursday morning.

According to WJLE Radio in Smithville, Bowen was previously a deputy for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

WJLE also reported that it appeared that Bowen’s truck left U.S. Highway 70 and went off an embankment into the creek.

