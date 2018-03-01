Severe flood, wind warning issued for wide area of mid-South

The body of a Lebanon police officer was found in a flooded creek in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >>
Former Davidson County judge Casey Moreland has been arrested on Thursday by the FBI on new charges.More >>
Meteorologists are warning of the threat of severe storms and possible flash floods across parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana.More >>
Pickett County Schools were dismissed early on Thursday after a threat of some type was made at Pickett County High School.More >>
It's the first day of March, but we have been seeing spring-like weather for the past month. For many of you, that probably means your allergies have made an early appearance too.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued through Thursday because of the threat of flash flooding as storms continue to move through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.More >>
According to the Maury County EMA director, rainwater leaked onto the floors of the recycling plant and came into contact with molten aluminum, which caused the blast.More >>
The mayor of Centerville has declared a water emergency because of contaminated water in the area.More >>
A Giles County man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault for allegedly attacking his mother.More >>
