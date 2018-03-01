Pickett Co. schools closed after threats at high school

Pickett County Schools were dismissed early on Thursday after a threat of some type was made at Pickett County High School.

The Pickett County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post it was called to the high school to speak with the principal and teachers about a report they received.

The students at the high school were evacuated to the nearby K-8 school before both schools were dismissed for the day.

“The Sheriff’s Office and Pickett County High School are taking all precautions to investigate and handle this situation in the most safe and effective way,” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page. “All students are secure and safe and school will be letting out early so we can investigate this situation.”

