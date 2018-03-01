Recent weather causing earlier allergy season

Spring blooms may be a welcome sight for some, but not so much for allergy sufferers. (WSMV)

It's the first day of March, but we have been seeing spring-like weather for the past month.

For many of you, that probably means your allergies have made an early appearance too.

A professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center says the high pollen count is not just because of the warmer weather, but the recent heavy rain is spreading the pollen around.

He says there are many misconceptions floating around, including the advice to cut down a tree to help get rid of allergens.

"That's the wrong thing to do because what you're seeing is pollens from Murfreesboro or Smyrna that are also in this area, and so, doing local control is not going to make a difference," said Dr. Stokes Peebles, associate professor of medicine at VUMC.

Another misconception is that Nashville has more allergens than other cities. New residents often struggle with their allergies more because they have not been exposed to certain trees that we have in our area before.

