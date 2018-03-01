Former judge Moreland arrested by FBI

Former Davidson County judge Casey Moreland has been arrested on Thursday by the FBI on new charges.

A court hearing for Moreland will be held at 2 p.m. on the new charges.

Moreland was arrested on charges of tampering with a witness and destroying documents, according to the court documents.

The new charges center around stealing from the Davidson County Drug Court Foundation, which he directed as the judge in charge of the Drug Court program.

Moreland is accused of taking cash from the Drug Court Foundation for his personal use and having the records of the cash payments destroyed.

The court-ordered treatment center was run by Nan Casey, who is believed to be the unnamed person (CS-1) mentioned in the indictment.

The indictment said CS-1 was treating clients at her treatment center, some of whom were self-referrals who paid in cash. She was taking the cash and keeping it.

According to court documents, she was taking so much cash that she became uncomfortable with it and talked to Moreland about it.

Moreland suggested she give him half the cash. She reportedly would fill unmarked plain white envelopes full of cash and brought it to the judge’s office and placed it on his desk when he was not there.

The court document also indicated there were recorded conversations between Moreland and CS-1.

She secretly recorded Moreland during a lunch meeting in early February 2018, according to documents, and recorded phone calls.

According to the documents, she and Moreland had a conversation about what she should tell the FBI when they ask about missing receipt books.

Moreland told them there’s no way it will come out. He suggested she tell the FBI “That I never had anything to do with any money because I didn’t.”

The court documents indicated Moreland suggested the employee to destroy all documents that would reflect that some clients paid in cash to the Court Foundation Center.

In March 2017, CS-1 indicated she tore up the records and put them in the dumpster behind the building.

Moreland resigned as judge in April 2017 after his arrest in March 2017 after a federal indictment.

A criminal complaint said Moreland conspired with a confidential informant to not only to bribe a witness but to have a police officer orchestrate a phony drug charge against her. Person 1 is not publicly identified but is believed to be Natalie Amos, the woman with whom Moreland had an extramarital affair.

Moreland was the subject of a News 4 I-Team report prior to his resignation as a general sessions judge.

