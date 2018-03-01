Pinewood Farms Sweet & Spicy Pork Stir Fry

Ingredients

1 lb of pinewood farms ground pork

1 tbsp of grapeseed oil or coconut oil

2 cloves finely minced garlic

1 onion sliced in half moons

1 eggplant, cut in half moons

1 red bell pepper, cut in strips

¼ cup of coconut aminos or tamari/ shoyu

3 tbsp of coconut sugar or brown sugar

½ lb of green beans cut into 2-inch pieces

½ cup of fresh cilantro

*directions

Combine coconut sugar, coconut aminos/tamari and siracha in a bowl - whisk well.

in a large skillet over medium-high, brown pork, breaking up to crumble. Transfer ground cooked pork to plate.

using the same pan heat to medium and add in onion and garlic cooking until soft, about 4 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and stir-fry eggplant and bell pepper for about 3 minutes.

Add to skillet the green beans, the sauce & ground pork, saute until pork is warmed through and green beans are bright green and the perfect amount of crispness.

Serve on a bed of cauliflower rice