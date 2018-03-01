Pinewood Farms Sweet & Spicy Pork Stir Fry
Ingredients
1 lb of pinewood farms ground pork
1 tbsp of grapeseed oil or coconut oil
2 cloves finely minced garlic
1 onion sliced in half moons
1 eggplant, cut in half moons
1 red bell pepper, cut in strips
¼ cup of coconut aminos or tamari/ shoyu
3 tbsp of coconut sugar or brown sugar
½ lb of green beans cut into 2-inch pieces
½ cup of fresh cilantro
*directions
Combine coconut sugar, coconut aminos/tamari and siracha in a bowl - whisk well.
in a large skillet over medium-high, brown pork, breaking up to crumble. Transfer ground cooked pork to plate.
using the same pan heat to medium and add in onion and garlic cooking until soft, about 4 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and stir-fry eggplant and bell pepper for about 3 minutes.
Add to skillet the green beans, the sauce & ground pork, saute until pork is warmed through and green beans are bright green and the perfect amount of crispness.
Serve on a bed of cauliflower rice