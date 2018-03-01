Centerville mayor declares water emergency due to contaminated water

The mayor of Centerville has declared a water emergency because of contaminated water in the area.

Mayor Gary Jacobs says the town's water treatment plant was inundated with sediment-filled water from Swan Creek due to the heavy rains on Wednesday night.

According to Jacobs, the town will not pump water to customers that does not meet safety standards.

This is the most rainfall the city has received since February 1890, according to the National Weather Service.

The water emergency went into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday.

City officials are working to bring in a portable treatment plant to help with water for the hospital and nursing homes. Bottled water will be available at the Town of Centerville's maintenance building on North Central Avenue.

Jacobs said he is asking for assistance from Gov. Bill Haslam and has been in touch with State Rep. Michael Curcio and State Sen. Kerry Roberts.

"Our people are doing everything humanly possible to get us through this event," Jacobs said.

In the interim, residents are being advised to turn off their water heaters. Anyone who still has water at their homes is asked to save it in containers for future use.

"I ask for your understanding and patience," Jacobs said. "I understand the frustration and anger of this loss of water as much as anyone. We are all in this together and we will work together to find a remedy. This may test us, but we as a community will come through it."

If you need assistance, call City Hall at 729-4246. This will help emergency dispatchers be able to deal with emergency calls as flooding impacts the area.

