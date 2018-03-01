Giles County man charged with attempted murder

Cameron Curtis has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault by the Giles County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Giles County Sheriff's Office)

A Giles County man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault for allegedly attacking his mother.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a call from a female caller stating that Cameron Curtis was the Oak Grove Road house and had killed his mother.

Deputies said Curtis charged at them when they arrived at the home. Deputies were able to subdue Curtis.

Authorities found a female lying on the floor bleeding profusely from her head. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she is in critical but stable condition.

Curtis has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He is being held at the Giles County Jail without bond. He will appear in court on March 8.

