Family convicted in health care fraud conspiracy in 3 states

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued through Thursday because of the threat of flash flooding as storms continue to move through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.More >>
Former Davidson County judge Casey Moreland has been arrested on Thursday by the FBI on new charges.More >>
The mayor of Centerville has declared a water emergency because of contaminated water in the area.More >>
A Giles County man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault for allegedly attacking his mother.More >>
Prosecutors say a family has been convicted of defrauding federal health care programs by selling back braces and power wheelchairs to people who did not need them in three states.More >>
Gallatin High School has been given the all-clear after police investigated a rumored threat on Thursday morning.More >>
According to the EMA director for Maury County, rain water got into the recycling plant and came into contact with melted aluminum, which caused the blast.More >>
Three teens are now facing charges after police found them riding in a stolen car in Nashville.More >>
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near the exit for Highway 49 at mile marker 34.More >>
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More >>
