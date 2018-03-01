Lockdown lifted at Gallatin HS after police investigate threats - WSMV News 4

Lockdown lifted at Gallatin High School after police investigate threats

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

Gallatin High School has been given the all-clear after police investigated a rumored threat on Thursday morning.

Officers with the Gallatin Police Department and the Sumner County Sheriff's Office responded to the school.

It's not clear at this time how the threat was received.

