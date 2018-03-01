3 teens arrested after stealing car in Nashville

Three teens are now facing charges after police found them riding in a stolen car in Nashville.

According to officials, the teens were caught after a foot chase on 11th Avenue North overnight.

Police say the 16-year-old driver who was arrested Wednesday night was already wanted in connection with another carjacking.

The arrests were made by the Metro Nashville Police Department's juvenile crime reduction task force.

