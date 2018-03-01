2 injured in explosion at plant in Maury County

Two people were injured in the explosion in Mount Pleasant. (WSMV)

Two people were injured in an explosion at Smelter Service Corporation in Maury County.

According to the EMA director for Maury County, rain water got into the recycling plant and came into contact with molten aluminum, which caused the blast.

The explosion caused part of the roof to blow off and injured one person in the process.

One victim was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. The second victim had minor burns and refused to be taken to the hospital.

The facility is located on Arrow Mines Road in Mount Pleasant. Employees melt aluminum at thousands of degrees inside the plant.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be investigating the incident.

CLICK HERE to watch a Facebook Live video from the scene.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.