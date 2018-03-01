1 person injured in explosion at plant in Maury County

One person has been injured in an explosion at Smelter Service Corporation in Maury County.

According to the EMA director for Maury County, rain water got into the recycling plant and came into contact with melted aluminum, which caused the blast.

The explosion caused part of the roof to blow off and injured one person in the process.

The victim was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It's not clear how serious his or her injuries are.

The facility is located on Arrow Mines Road in Mount Pleasant.

News 4 has a crew on the way to the scene.

