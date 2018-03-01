1 person injured in explosion at plant in Maury County - WSMV News 4

1 person injured in explosion at plant in Maury County

Posted: Updated:
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN (WSMV) -

One person has been injured in an explosion at Smelter Service Corporation in Maury County.

According to the EMA director for Maury County, rain water got into the recycling plant and came into contact with melted aluminum, which caused the blast.

The explosion caused part of the roof to blow off and injured one person in the process.

The victim was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It's not clear how serious his or her injuries are.

The facility is located on Arrow Mines Road in Mount Pleasant.

News 4 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 1 person injured in explosion at plant in Maury CountyMore>>

  • Special

    Maury County news

    Click to read more headlines from Maury County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Maury County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.