Woman injured in drive-by shooting at Madison home

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting off Gallatin Pike in Madison on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Sarver Avenue after receiving several calls about shots being fired around 11:50 p.m.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers found several shell casings in the street.

Witnesses told investigators that the gunman fired shots at a home from inside a white or silver Honda CRV.

One woman was hit by glass fragments on her lip when the shots were fired.

There were eight people inside the house during the shooting.

