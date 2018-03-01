At least 2 killed in crash on I-24 East in Robertson County

Two people were killed in the crash on Interstate 24 around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV)

A fatal crash involving a semi truck is under investigation in Robertson County.

The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near the exit for Highway 49 in Pleasant View just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash involves a semi truck and a passenger vehicle.

Authorities say at least two people were killed in the crash. The families of the deceased have not yet been notified.

The semi truck was not hauling any hazardous materials.

The right lane is closed in the area as THP investigates the crash. TDOT estimates the scene will not be cleared until 7 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT! I 24 Eastbound @ MM 24 the # 2 Lane ( right lane) is closed while we investigate a fatal crash. Expect Delays! Seek Alt route. @SchulteTDOT pic.twitter.com/LyDXg8ss24 — THPNashville (@THPNashville) March 1, 2018

