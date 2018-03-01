2 men killed in crash on I-24 East in Robertson County

Two people were killed in the crash on Interstate 24 around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV)

A semi-truck driver was cited after a deadly crash on Interstate 24 in Robertson County.

The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near the exit for Highway 49 in Coopertown just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer hit a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic that was stopped in the right lane. Both vehicles hit the guardrail, and the car went into a ditch.

The driver of the Sonic, 25-year-old Samuel Acevedo Hernandez, and his passenger, 25-year-old Justin Anderson, were both killed. Both men were from Oak Grove, KY.

According to the THP, the men were both wearing their seat belts when the crash happened.

The 18-wheeler driver, 59-year-old Michael Settle, was not injured. According to THP, Settle was cited for two inspection violations from his log book. Criminal charges have not been filed.

The semi truck was hauling over 62,000 pounds of frozen food.

TRAFFIC ALERT! I 24 Eastbound @ MM 24 the # 2 Lane ( right lane) is closed while we investigate a fatal crash. Expect Delays! Seek Alt route. @SchulteTDOT pic.twitter.com/LyDXg8ss24 — THPNashville (@THPNashville) March 1, 2018

