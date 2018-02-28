Silence from powerhouse publicist accused of sexual abuse

It's been four months since allegations of sexual abuse were made against former powerhouse publicist Kirt Webster.

News 4 has been trying to get his side of the story since, but we’ve had little luck tracking him down.

Former Client Austin Rick was the first to made accusations against Webster.

On Oct. 31st, he told News this: “Kirt is reaching under my bathing suit leg to my genitals and massaging my genitals all while smiling at me and winking at me like it's a romantic connection in his head.”

That same day Webster released this statement:

“As a single adult, Mr. Webster has had multiple relationships over the course of his professional life, all of which have been consensual. This includes a brief relationship with Mr. Rick. It saddens Mr. Webster that nine years later, after Mr. Rick’s music career has been stagnant, Mr. Rick has taken the opportunistic approach of mischaracterizing that relationship and posting untrue allegations.”

Since that initial allegation, at least 10 people told news 4 they were either harassed or abused by Webster.

With each allegation, we've reached out to Webster through emails and phone calls.

We’ve also been to his house.

He has not talked to us.

On Wednesday News 4 got this response from Wesbter's spokesperson Steve Brumfield:

“He has been advised not to do interviews at this time. Also, advised to release no statement. This will eventually change, but nothing in the foreseeable future."

No charges have been made in the Webster case, but back in December Metro Police told us there was enough information to support an arrest and charges.

They didn’t pursue them though because the statute of limitations passed.

Austin Rick never expected to see Webster behind bars.

He says he's had two main goals in telling his story.

“I want this to help me find inner peace and courage to be a voice for other people not only in the past but maybe in the future,” said Rick.

On Thursday News 4 also spoke with Jeremy Westby, Webster’s colleague for many years.

Westby launched a new firm after Webster stepped down in November.

Westby did not want to do on camera, but says despite what some has suggested, Webster is not employed by him.

He says he does sometimes go to Webster for advice on public relations, but that the two are not working together.