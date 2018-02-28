Columbia neighbors keep close eye on Duck River flooding

Several counties are already reporting flooding concerns and the threat has just started. The area around Columbia's Duck River is under a flood warning until Saturday afternoon.

"We're keeping an eye on it," said Mishalae Evans, a neighbor near the Duck River. "It makes me nervous, the fact I have kids. They play outside a lot.

I keep them away from it and just stay back."

Most days it's a good thing to have a park right across the street for a mom of five little ones. Evans said today's not one of those days.



"It's been pretty high," she said, referring to the water Wednesday afternoon.

The Duck River is rising. Water's already moving fast, and the rain keeps pouring.

The National Weather Service said the river will be above flood stage by Thursday afternoon at 39 and a half feet. Slightly more than another foot, and it'd reach Riverside Dr.



"I'm hoping it doesn't get to that point," said Evans.

Across Maury County, Rally Hill Road has become impassible, submerged in fast-moving water.

Maury County Emergency Management officials said the water's not threatening any homes on Rally Hill Rd., but they've rerouted school buses to avoid the area.

Waiting to see how high the water gets near Riverside Dr., Evans is keeping her children close.



"I don't want anything happening to my kids," she said. "Their safety is most important to me."

