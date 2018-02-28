Linden man charged for threatening TBI agent with gun

Police report one student hurt their ankle during the evacuation. Parents are advised to not come to the school by police.More >>
Police report one student hurt their ankle during the evacuation. Parents are advised to not come to the school by police.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for now through Thursday because of heavy rain and thunderstorms headed for the Midstate that could cause flash flooding and some river flooding.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for now through Thursday because of heavy rain and thunderstorms headed for the Midstate that could cause flash flooding and some river flooding.More >>
A Perry County man was is facing aggravated assault charges for threatening a TBI agent with a gun, officials say.More >>
A Perry County man was is facing aggravated assault charges for threatening a TBI agent with a gun, officials say.More >>
Jurors listened to testimony from 10 witnesses and experts in the case.More >>
Jurors listened to testimony from 10 witnesses and experts in the case.More >>
It has been a deadly flu season in Tennessee. So far, 11 people have died. While most who get the flu do not become critically ill, many end up in the hospital from complications and infections. One young woman nearly died from such complications.More >>
It has been a deadly flu season in Tennessee. So far, 11 people have died. While most who get the flu do not become critically ill, many end up in the hospital from complications and infections. One young woman nearly died from such complications.More >>
The Rutherford County District Attorney will be dismissing all criminal charges against clerks and markets accused of selling products containing a cannabidiol substance, according to a news release.More >>
The Rutherford County District Attorney will be dismissing all criminal charges against clerks and markets accused of selling products containing a cannabidiol substance, according to a news release.More >>
Students at Cumberland County Schools will see an increased police presence this week after receiving threats of violence.More >>
Students at Cumberland County Schools will see an increased police presence this week after receiving threats of violence.More >>
A parole board member has weighed in on the future of a man convicted of killing a Metro police officer.More >>
A parole board member has weighed in on the future of a man convicted of killing a Metro police officer.More >>
Police are looking for a Clarksville woman who allegedly violated the terms of the sex offender registry.More >>
Police are looking for a Clarksville woman who allegedly violated the terms of the sex offender registry.More >>
Check out these foods that have the most science behind their heart-healthy claims.More >>
Check out these foods that have the most science behind their heart-healthy claims.More >>
He may not have shared his own words, but tweets from Mayor Megan Barry's husband, Bruce, make it clear he's still in her corner since the news broke of her extramarital affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
He may not have shared his own words, but tweets from Mayor Megan Barry's husband, Bruce, make it clear he's still in her corner since the news broke of her extramarital affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
Police report one student hurt their ankle during the evacuation. Parents are advised to not come to the school by police.More >>
Police report one student hurt their ankle during the evacuation. Parents are advised to not come to the school by police.More >>
Police have identified Davario Kendricks as the killer of 17-year-old Ja'Donte Hancock Jr., who was murdered during a home invasion Dec. 5, 2017. However, Kendricks himself, 20, was killed inside a car the morning of Saturday, Jan. 6. After seeing reports of Kendricks' murder in the local media, Ja'Donte's parents recognized him as their son's killer.More >>
Police have identified Davario Kendricks as the killer of 17-year-old Ja'Donte Hancock Jr., who was murdered during a home invasion Dec. 5, 2017. However, Kendricks himself, 20, was killed inside a car the morning of Saturday, Jan. 6. After seeing reports of Kendricks' murder in the local media, Ja'Donte's parents recognized him as their son's killer.More >>
A revised contract for the law firm lobbying for metro government shows they received a sizable pay increase just weeks before one of their own lawyers wrote an opinion that supported a controversial request from the mayor.More >>
A revised contract for the law firm lobbying for metro government shows they received a sizable pay increase just weeks before one of their own lawyers wrote an opinion that supported a controversial request from the mayor.More >>
A Nashville contractor is facing a $600 fine after News 4 exposed a public safety hazard at a construction site along White Bridge Road.More >>
A Nashville contractor is facing a $600 fine after News 4 exposed a public safety hazard at a construction site along White Bridge Road.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for now through Thursday because of heavy rain and thunderstorms headed for the Midstate that could cause flash flooding and some river flooding.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for now through Thursday because of heavy rain and thunderstorms headed for the Midstate that could cause flash flooding and some river flooding.More >>
A brutal attack on a fast food drive-thru worker has the victim speaking out against her attacker.More >>
A brutal attack on a fast food drive-thru worker has the victim speaking out against her attacker.More >>
The image has gone viral, sightings of an extremely rare cardinal have biologists searching Shelby County, Alabama for another look.More >>
The image has gone viral, sightings of an extremely rare cardinal have biologists searching Shelby County, Alabama for another look.More >>
Police are looking for the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Clarksville.More >>
Police are looking for the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Clarksville.More >>