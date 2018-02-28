Linden man charged for threatening TBI agent with gun

A Perry County man was is facing aggravated assault charges for threatening a TBI agent with a gun, officials say.

TBI agents were investigating an unrelated incident at the request of District 21 Attorney General Kim Helper when they came into contact with James. E. Mercer.

That day, agents were interviewing a Linden homeowner about the separate incident. Mercer was also present.

When he walked to his car to leave, one of the agents approached Mercer in his vehicle to ask him a question.

Mercer pointed a gun at the agent and drove away.

They later identified him, and Mercer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault later that same day.

He was booked into Perry Co. Jail and is held on a $30,000 bond.

