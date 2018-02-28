Device helps save several lives from flu complications

Dr. Ashok Babu is cardiologist with St. Thomas Health. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is a mechanical circulatory system that temporarily provides cardiac support until the patient recovers.

It has been a deadly flu season in Tennessee. So far, 11 people have died.

While most who get the flu do not become critically ill, many end up in the hospital from complications and infections.

One young woman nearly died from such complications.

“I don't even remember driving to the hospital. It took me two weeks to remember that,” said 25-year-old Jessica Rozzo.

Rozzo spent 35 days in the hospital after suffering complications from the flu. She received a tracheotomy, and was hooked up to this machine called an ECMO. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is a mechanical circulatory system that temporarily provides cardiac support until the patient recovers.

Dr. Ashok Babu is cardiologist with St. Thomas Health.

“We placed her on the machine and immediately her levels got better and the main idea is this can support the body until the patient's own lungs recover,” said Babu.

St. Thomas Health has seen seven cases of flu patients needing to be hooked up to the ECMO machine this year. Dr Babu says with so many severe cases and the flu season not over yet, it is likely this machine will still be needed.

“There's no question,” he said. “The group of people we placed on ECMO could not have survived without it.

“The younger more robust people have a stronger immune system. And when they get the flu they develop an inflammatory injury where their body attacks the lungs.”

Dr. Babu says the majority of patients with flu complications are in their 40s and 50s. However, Babu says there is a subset of patients in their 20s and 30s whose conditions are so severe, that the ECMO is needed to keep them alive.

In early January, News 4 reported this year's flu season is hitting young adults especially hard. Doctors say they are less likely to get vaccinated, and are always on the go.

“I had worked, drove all the way to Florida without sleeping. I didn't sleep the night before. Was in Florida for two days, drove all the way back, went to work,” Rozzo explains.

She did not get a flu shot.

Today, Rozzo is still not 100 percent. But she was happy to be reunited with the staff that helped nurse her back to recovery.