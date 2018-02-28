Plea deal reached for executive blamed for deceiving desperate people

Federal court records show the former CEO of a company shut down the Federal Trade Commission for scamming the sick and uninsured has reached a plea deal with prosecutors in his own criminal case.More >>
Federal court records show the former CEO of a company shut down the Federal Trade Commission for scamming the sick and uninsured has reached a plea deal with prosecutors in his own criminal case.More >>
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More >>
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for now through Thursday because of heavy rain and thunderstorms headed for the Midstate that could cause flash flooding and some river flooding.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for now through Thursday because of heavy rain and thunderstorms headed for the Midstate that could cause flash flooding and some river flooding.More >>
Jurors listened to testimony from 10 witnesses and experts in the case.More >>
Jurors listened to testimony from 10 witnesses and experts in the case.More >>
After two women posted on Facebook about multiple dogs being killed at The Dog Shop in East Nashville, the company's owners are suing them for libel and other charges.More >>
After two women posted on Facebook about multiple dogs being killed at The Dog Shop in East Nashville, the company's owners are suing them for libel and other charges.More >>
Students at Cumberland County Schools will see an increased police presence this week after receiving threats of violence.More >>
Students at Cumberland County Schools will see an increased police presence this week after receiving threats of violence.More >>
It has been a deadly flu season in Tennessee and across the United States. A local woman said nearly died from such complications but credits a special machine with saving her life.More >>
It has been a deadly flu season in Tennessee and across the United States. A local woman said nearly died from such complications but credits a special machine with saving her life.More >>
A Perry County man was is facing aggravated assault charges for threatening a TBI agent with a gun, officials say.More >>
A Perry County man was is facing aggravated assault charges for threatening a TBI agent with a gun, officials say.More >>
The Rutherford County District Attorney will be dismissing all criminal charges against clerks and markets accused of selling products containing a cannabidiol substance, according to a news release.More >>
The Rutherford County District Attorney will be dismissing all criminal charges against clerks and markets accused of selling products containing a cannabidiol substance, according to a news release.More >>
A parole board member has weighed in on the future of a man convicted of killing a Metro police officer.More >>
A parole board member has weighed in on the future of a man convicted of killing a Metro police officer.More >>
He may not have shared his own words, but tweets from Mayor Megan Barry's husband, Bruce, make it clear he's still in her corner since the news broke of her extramarital affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
He may not have shared his own words, but tweets from Mayor Megan Barry's husband, Bruce, make it clear he's still in her corner since the news broke of her extramarital affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
Check out these foods that have the most science behind their heart-healthy claims.More >>
Check out these foods that have the most science behind their heart-healthy claims.More >>
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More >>
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More >>
Police have identified Davario Kendricks as the killer of 17-year-old Ja'Donte Hancock Jr., who was murdered during a home invasion Dec. 5, 2017. However, Kendricks himself, 20, was killed inside a car the morning of Saturday, Jan. 6. After seeing reports of Kendricks' murder in the local media, Ja'Donte's parents recognized him as their son's killer.More >>
Police have identified Davario Kendricks as the killer of 17-year-old Ja'Donte Hancock Jr., who was murdered during a home invasion Dec. 5, 2017. However, Kendricks himself, 20, was killed inside a car the morning of Saturday, Jan. 6. After seeing reports of Kendricks' murder in the local media, Ja'Donte's parents recognized him as their son's killer.More >>
A revised contract for the law firm lobbying for metro government shows they received a sizable pay increase just weeks before one of their own lawyers wrote an opinion that supported a controversial request from the mayor.More >>
A revised contract for the law firm lobbying for metro government shows they received a sizable pay increase just weeks before one of their own lawyers wrote an opinion that supported a controversial request from the mayor.More >>
A Nashville contractor is facing a $600 fine after News 4 exposed a public safety hazard at a construction site along White Bridge Road.More >>
A Nashville contractor is facing a $600 fine after News 4 exposed a public safety hazard at a construction site along White Bridge Road.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for now through Thursday because of heavy rain and thunderstorms headed for the Midstate that could cause flash flooding and some river flooding.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for now through Thursday because of heavy rain and thunderstorms headed for the Midstate that could cause flash flooding and some river flooding.More >>
A brutal attack on a fast food drive-thru worker has the victim speaking out against her attacker.More >>
A brutal attack on a fast food drive-thru worker has the victim speaking out against her attacker.More >>
The image has gone viral, sightings of an extremely rare cardinal have biologists searching Shelby County, Alabama for another look.More >>
The image has gone viral, sightings of an extremely rare cardinal have biologists searching Shelby County, Alabama for another look.More >>
A Nashville community is coming together to fight back against crime, and they're using a simple tool to do it.More >>
A Nashville community is coming together to fight back against crime, and they're using a simple tool to do it.More >>