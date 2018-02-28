Charges to be dropped against clerks, businesses accused of selling CBD products

The Rutherford County District Attorney will be dismissing all criminal charges against clerks and markets accused of selling products containing a cannabidiol substance, according to a news release.

District Attorney General Jennings Jones said all criminal charges will be dismissed and records expunged and all public nuisance actions taken against markets will be dismissed and all property seized under the court’s order will be returned.

District Attorney General Jennings Jones said that chemists from the TBI lab have informed his office that they cannot determine whether the cannabidiol detected on these products came from a hemp plant or marijuana plant.

“It now appears that the TBI lab reports, if they had been accurately written, should have stated that their findings were ‘inconclusive’ as to whether cannabidiol is a controlled substance,” Jones said in the release. “The cannabidiol substance detected by the TBI lab in the edible candies is identical in composition to the same extract from hemp products, which are distinct under the law from marijuana products.

“Since the TBI lab cannot conclusively establish in court that the cannabidiol they detected was derived from a marijuana plant, the State cannot prove the substance is actually a Schedule VI controlled substance. The TBI lab reports constituted the foundation of all indictments and nuisance actions in this case.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statement about its lab work in the case.

"TBI lab reports objectively determine the compound present, but in no way are statements of compound origin, circumstances of possession, or guilt or innocence. Though we identified the substance and the relevant schedule, we made no determination about the legality of the substance or the circumstance in Rutherford County. That was a decision solely made – as in all cases – by the local agency and District Attorney General," the statement read in part.

