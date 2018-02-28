7th parole hearing held for man convicted of killing police officer

Charles Gentry was just a teenager when he shot and killed Metro Officer George Hall. On Monday, Gentry sat in front of a parole board and Hall's family begging for forgiveness.

A parole board member has weighed in on the future of a man convicted of killing a Metro police officer.

On Wednesday, the parole board member voted to deny parole for Charles Gentry.

This was Gentry's seventh parole hearing. The next hearing will be held on Feb. 20, 2020.

The parole board member voted to deny parole based on five write-ups that have occurred since Gentry's last hearing.

The hearing video will go to six more board members. The decision will be made after four concurring votes one way or another.

On Wednesday, Hall’s widow and brother spoke in opposition to parole. Gentry’s sisters, brother-in-law and cousin spoke in support of parole.

