7th parole hearing held for man convicted of killing police officer

Charles Gentry (WSMV file) Charles Gentry (WSMV file)
Metro Officer George Hall (WSMV file) Metro Officer George Hall (WSMV file)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A parole board member has weighed in on the future of a man convicted of killing a Metro police officer.

On Wednesday, the parole board member voted to deny parole for Charles Gentry.

This was Gentry's seventh parole hearing. The next hearing will be held on Feb. 20, 2020.

The parole board member voted to deny parole based on five write-ups that have occurred since Gentry's last hearing.

The hearing video will go to six more board members. The decision will be made after four concurring votes one way or another.

Gentry was a teenager when he shot and killed Metro Police Officer George Hall back in 1976.

On Wednesday, Hall’s widow and brother spoke in opposition to parole. Gentry’s sisters, brother-in-law and cousin spoke in support of parole.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

