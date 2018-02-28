Police searching for woman accused of violating sex offender registry

Police are asking neighbors to report activity at this home on Marrast Drive. (Source: Clarksville PD)

Ashley Canty, 32, is wanted for violating the registry. (Source: Clarksville PD)

Police are looking for a Clarksville woman who allegedly violated the terms of the sex offender registry.

A warrant was issued for 32-year-old Ashley Canty after investigators searched a home on Marrast Drive in the Poplar Hills subdivision on Monday.

Canty was not at the home when it was searched. She was last seen in a white Nissan Sentra with TN license plate BKZ437.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, Canty was put on the sex offender registry for prostitution charges.

Authorities say additional charges could be filed after the investigation is completed.

Anyone with information about activity at the home at 3317 Marrast Dr. or Canty's location is asked to call Investigator Jeffrey Morlock at 931-648-0611, ext. 13412.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or visit www.P3tips.com/591. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

