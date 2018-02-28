Survivors of Las Vegas mass shooting eligible for financial assistance

People carry a person at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty)

Survivors of the mass shooting in Las Vegas are now eligible to receive financial assistance.

Fifty-eight people were killed and over 800 were injured in the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in October 2017.

At least 40 tickets to the festival were sold in Tennessee, but there were many Tennesseans at the event working as musicians or in other roles.

The program can assist with medical bills, funeral expenses, mental health treatment or lost wages.

You do not have to have been injured in the attack to apply for assistance.

The director of the Office of Criminal Justice Programs encourages those who were affected to apply now, even if they do not have any current expenses, just in case issues arise in the future.

If you attended the festival, visit the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center website. After completing an intake form, you’ll be directed to the Nevada Crime Victim Compensation link.

