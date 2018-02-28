Hendersonville native elected into WWE Hall of Fame

Hendersonville native and pro wrestler Jeff Jarrett has been elected into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former basketball player at Goodpasture Christian School says he's been in love with professional wrestling since day one.

"No matter what you go through in life, and I've learned this the hard way at times, if you get back up and keep persevering, you're eventually gonna win," Jarrett said.

The father of five says he has not undergone any major surgeries and credits daily yoga for keeping him young.

News 4 asked if we'll ever see him in the ring again.

"Never say never in our business ... absolutely never say never," Jarrett said.

Jarrett will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 6, 32 years to the day of his first wrestling match.

