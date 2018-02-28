Police officers to be stationed at Cumberland County Schools after threats

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for now through Thursday because of heavy rain and thunderstorms headed for the Midstate that could cause flash flooding and some river flooding.More >>
At least 40 tickets to the festival were sold in Tennessee, but there were many Tennesseans at the event working as musicians or in other roles.More >>
Hendersonville native and pro wrestler Jeff Jarrett has been elected into the WWE Hall of Fame.More >>
Students at Cumberland County Schools will see an increased police presence this week after receiving threats of violence.More >>
Police are looking for the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Clarksville.More >>
Investigators say a member of a crime scene cleanup crew has been charged with stealing money from a Tennessee home.More >>
Tennessee's gubernatorial candidates are largely fine with proposed TennCare work requirements, with some concerns.More >>
Police in Dickson County say they have found an 84-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday.More >>
Roman Josi had five assists, Craig Smith scored twice and Ryan Hartman redirected in the winning goal during his Nashville debut, sending the streaking Predators to a 6-5 victory.More >>
A Nashville community is coming together to fight back against crime, and they're using a simple tool to do it.More >>
Check out these foods that have the most science behind their heart-healthy claims.More >>
He may not have shared his own words, but tweets from Mayor Megan Barry's husband, Bruce, make it clear he's still in her corner since the news broke of her extramarital affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
A Nashville contractor is facing a $600 fine after News 4 exposed a public safety hazard at a construction site along White Bridge Road.More >>
Police have identified Davario Kendricks as the killer of 17-year-old Ja'Donte Hancock Jr., who was murdered during a home invasion Dec. 5, 2017. However, Kendricks himself, 20, was killed inside a car the morning of Saturday, Jan. 6. After seeing reports of Kendricks' murder in the local media, Ja'Donte's parents recognized him as their son's killer.More >>
A revised contract for the law firm lobbying for metro government shows they received a sizable pay increase just weeks before one of their own lawyers wrote an opinion that supported a controversial request from the mayor.More >>
A brutal attack on a fast food drive-thru worker has the victim speaking out against her attacker.More >>
The image has gone viral, sightings of an extremely rare cardinal have biologists searching Shelby County, Alabama for another look.More >>
A Nashville community is coming together to fight back against crime, and they're using a simple tool to do it.More >>
Real estate agent Ellis Young has taken a new approach to getting a Manvel, Texas home off the market, he added the words, "not haunted" on the for sale sign.More >>
