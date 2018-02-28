Police officers to be stationed at Cumberland County Schools after threats

Students at Cumberland County Schools will see an increased police presence this week after receiving threats of violence.

According to the school district, officials have investigated the threats and say there is "no credible evidence of imminent danger."

The threats were posted on social media. Authorities are working to find the person or people behind the posts.

"In an effort to be proactive and to err on the side of caution, law enforcement officers plan to be especially careful rather than taking a risk of missing any violent activity," said the Crossville Police Department in a news release.

There are also social media posts referencing planned student walk-outs connected with the mass shooting in Parkland, FL. Officials say those walk-outs have been canceled.

Officers will be stationed at schools throughout the day and will also be traveling between schools in the district.

