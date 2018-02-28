No. 16 Tennessee uses big second half to beat Mississippi St - WSMV News 4

No. 16 Tennessee uses big second half to beat Mississippi St

By PAUL JONES
Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Admiral Schofield had 24 points and No. 16 Tennessee used a dominant second-half performance to cruise past Mississippi State 76-54 on Tuesday night.

Schofield also had seven rebounds and shot 9 of 18 from the field for the Volunteers. Lamonte Turner added 12 points for Tennessee (22-7, 12-5 SEC).

Quinndary Weatherspoon led Mississippi State (21-9, 9-8) with 17 points. Nick Weatherspoon had 11 points and Aric Holman finished with 10 for the Bulldogs.

Tennessee turned a tight game into a blowout during the second half by shooting 68 percent from the field and out-rebounding the Bulldogs 18-8.

Mississippi State suffered just its second home loss of the season and finished the regular season 18-2 at Humphrey Coliseum.

Mississippi State used a 9-2 run to lead 18-11 midway through the first half. The Bulldogs held their largest lead of the half at 25-17 following a 3-pointer by Quinndary Weatherspoon.

Tennessee quickly responded with eight straight points and tied the game at 25-25 after a 3-pointer by Jordan Bone. The Volunteers closed the half on a 15-6 run and led 40-34 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Volunteers kept their SEC regular-season title hopes alive and have won 10 of their last 12 games. Tennessee is just one-half game out of first place after the win in Starkville.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs missed a big opportunity to boost their NCAA Tournament resume. Mississippi State will likely have to make serious noise in the SEC Tournament along with getting a road win at LSU on Saturday to stay in the conversation.

UP NEXT

Tennessee concludes the regular season on Saturday when it hosts Georgia.

Mississippi State finishes regular-season action on Saturday when it visits LSU.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

