Tennessee crime scene cleanup crew member charged with theft

Christopher Bianchi is charged with theft. (Source: TBI) Christopher Bianchi is charged with theft. (Source: TBI)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Investigators say a member of a crime scene cleanup crew has been charged with stealing money from a Tennessee home.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Christopher Bianchi was member of a crew that cleaned up a home where a homicide occurred in October in Thompson Station, located in Williamson County.

In November, agents began investigating the theft of an envelope containing cash from a bedroom in the home. Bianchi, of Cumming, Georgia, was indicted on a theft charge and arrested Tuesday.

The TBI says Bianchi was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $2,500 bond. A court clerk said she did not have information on his next court date or whether he has a lawyer.

