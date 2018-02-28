Silver Alert canceled after Dickson County man found

Investigators say a member of a crime scene cleanup crew has been charged with stealing money from a Tennessee home.More >>
Police are looking for the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Clarksville.More >>
Tennessee's gubernatorial candidates are largely fine with proposed TennCare work requirements, with some concerns.More >>
Police in Dickson County say they have found an 84-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday.More >>
Roman Josi had five assists, Craig Smith scored twice and Ryan Hartman redirected in the winning goal during his Nashville debut, sending the streaking Predators to a 6-5 victory.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for now through Thursday because of heavy rain and thunderstorms headed for the Midstate that could cause flash flooding and some river flooding.More >>
A Nashville community is coming together to fight back against crime, and they're using a simple tool to do it.More >>
Officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools have confirmed they are investigating a threat made toward Antioch High School.More >>
A Nashville contractor is facing a $600 fine after News 4 exposed a public safety hazard at a construction site along White Bridge Road.More >>
In Clarksville, Austin-Peay State University is about to offer active-shooter defense training. The classes will take place on March 15 from 12 - 6 p.m., and are free and open to the public.More >>
He may not have shared his own words, but tweets from Mayor Megan Barry's husband, Bruce, make it clear he's still in her corner since the news broke of her extramarital affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
Check out these foods that have the most science behind their heart-healthy claims.More >>
A revised contract for the law firm lobbying for metro government shows they received a sizable pay increase just weeks before one of their own lawyers wrote an opinion that supported a controversial request from the mayor.More >>
A Nashville contractor is facing a $600 fine after News 4 exposed a public safety hazard at a construction site along White Bridge Road.More >>
Police have identified Davario Kendricks as the killer of 17-year-old Ja'Donte Hancock Jr., who was murdered during a home invasion Dec. 5, 2017. However, Kendricks himself, 20, was killed inside a car the morning of Saturday, Jan. 6. After seeing reports of Kendricks' murder in the local media, Ja'Donte's parents recognized him as their son's killer.More >>
A brutal attack on a fast food drive-thru worker has the victim speaking out against her attacker.More >>
Real estate agent Ellis Young has taken a new approach to getting a Manvel, Texas home off the market, he added the words, "not haunted" on the for sale sign.More >>
The image has gone viral, sightings of an extremely rare cardinal have biologists searching Shelby County, Alabama for another look.More >>
Papa John's is breaking up with the NFL. The pizza chain, which last year blamed slumping sales on the NFL's handling of player protests, is ending its sponsorship of the league.More >>
