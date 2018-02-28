Silver Alert canceled after Dickson County man found - WSMV News 4

Silver Alert canceled after Dickson County man found

DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -

Police in Dickson County say they have found an 84-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday.

A Silver Alert was issued for H. Lampley, who was last seen in Dickson around 4 a.m.

Police did not release a photo of the man, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

It's unclear what the man's condition is or where he was found.

