Silver Alert canceled after Dickson County man found

Police in Dickson County say they have found an 84-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday.

A Silver Alert was issued for H. Lampley, who was last seen in Dickson around 4 a.m.

Police did not release a photo of the man, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

It's unclear what the man's condition is or where he was found.

