Suspected gunman in deadly Clarksville shooting turns himself in - WSMV News 4

Suspected gunman in deadly Clarksville shooting turns himself in

Posted: Updated:
Rashaud Watson, 25, is charged with criminal homicide. (Source: Clarksville PD) Rashaud Watson, 25, is charged with criminal homicide. (Source: Clarksville PD)
Police released a second photo of the suspect showing his tattoos. (Source: Clarksville PD) Police released a second photo of the suspect showing his tattoos. (Source: Clarksville PD)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say the suspected gunman in a deadly Clarksville shooting turned himself in on Wednesday.

Rashaud Watson, 25, allegedly walked into a home on Paradise Hill Road and shot a man multiple times just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said the victim, 40-year-old Aaron Johnson, was pronounced dead at Tennova Medical Center.

According to investigators, Watson and the victim knew each other.

At last check, Watson was being interviewed by the Clarksville Police Department's Special Operation Unit.

Police were also searching for 21-year-old Chrissy Huntley, who they believed was with Watson. Huntley is safe and is also undergoing interviews.

Tuesday night's deadly shooting marked Clarksville's fourth homicide of the year.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Suspected gunman in deadly Clarksville shooting turns himself inMore>>

  • Special

    Montgomery County news

    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.