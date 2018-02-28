Suspected gunman in deadly Clarksville shooting turns himself in

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Nearly a dozen county school systems will be closed or are opening late on Thursday because of flooding. Several school systems across southern Middle Tennessee also closed early on Wednesday because of the threat of flooding.More >>
Officers responded to the 100 block of Sarver Avenue after receiving several calls about shots being fired around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Rashaud Watson, 25, allegedly walked into a home on Paradise Hill Road and shot a man multiple times just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Jurors listened to testimony from 10 witnesses and experts in the case.More >>
A parole board member has weighed in on the future of a man convicted of killing a Metro police officer.More >>
It's been four months since allegations of sexual abuse were made against former powerhouse publicist Kirt Webster. News 4 has been trying to get his side of the story since, but we’ve had little luck tracking him down.More >>
Walmart announced it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21.More >>
The Rutherford County District Attorney will be dismissing all criminal charges against clerks and markets accused of selling products containing a cannabidiol substance, according to a news release.More >>
Several counties are already reporting flooding concerns and the threat has just started. The area around Columbia's Duck River is under a flood warning until Saturday afternoon.More >>
Crown-wearing worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged or renewed wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church on Wednesday, prompting a nearby school to cancel classes.More >>
A Russian native from Brooklyn has been accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake and then stealing her identity and other property.More >>
Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.More >>
He may not have shared his own words, but tweets from Mayor Megan Barry's husband, Bruce, make it clear he's still in her corner since the news broke of her extramarital affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
Several counties are already reporting flooding concerns and the threat has just started. The area around Columbia's Duck River is under a flood warning until Saturday afternoon.More >>
Nearly a dozen county school systems will be closed or are opening late on Thursday because of flooding. Several school systems across southern Middle Tennessee also closed early on Wednesday because of the threat of flooding.More >>
One local woman's Facebook post has gone viral in the area for all the right reasons.More >>
After two women posted on Facebook about multiple dogs being killed at The Dog Shop in East Nashville, the company's owners are suing them for libel and other charges.More >>
The Rutherford County District Attorney will be dismissing all criminal charges against clerks and markets accused of selling products containing a cannabidiol substance, according to a news release.More >>
