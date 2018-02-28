Suspected gunman in deadly Clarksville shooting turns himself in

Police released a second photo of the suspect showing his tattoos. (Source: Clarksville PD)

Rashaud Watson, 25, is charged with criminal homicide. (Source: Clarksville PD)

Police say the suspected gunman in a deadly Clarksville shooting turned himself in on Wednesday.

Rashaud Watson, 25, allegedly walked into a home on Paradise Hill Road and shot a man multiple times just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said the victim, 40-year-old Aaron Johnson, was pronounced dead at Tennova Medical Center.

According to investigators, Watson and the victim knew each other.

At last check, Watson was being interviewed by the Clarksville Police Department's Special Operation Unit.

Police were also searching for 21-year-old Chrissy Huntley, who they believed was with Watson. Huntley is safe and is also undergoing interviews.

Tuesday night's deadly shooting marked Clarksville's fourth homicide of the year.

