Search ongoing for suspected gunman in deadly Clarksville shooting

Police released a second photo of the suspect showing his tattoos. (Source: Clarksville PD)

Chrissy Huntley is not a suspect, but police are concerned about her safety. (Source: Clarksville PD)

Police are looking for the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Clarksville.

Rashaud Watson, 25, allegedly walked into a home on Paradise Hill Road and shot the victim multiple times just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said the 41-year-old victim was taken to Tennova Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, Watson and the victim knew each other.

Watson may be accompanied by a woman named Chrissy Huntley. Police say 21-year-old Huntley is not a suspect, but they are concerned for her safety.

Watson is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information about Watson's whereabouts is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5133, or the tip line at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

