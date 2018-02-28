MNPS officials investigate threat at Antioch High School

Officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools have confirmed they are investigating a threat made toward Antioch High School.

According to a school spokesperson, the threat was investigated by the Metro Nashville Police Department and school security officers.

The threat was reportedly made through posts on social media.

School district officials say the high school is not in any danger, and classes will be held as usual.

As many of you are aware there were postings on social media regarding a threat to @WeAreAntiochHS. MNPD & School Security investigated and have determined the school is NOT in any danger. We will be holding classes as usual. We thank those who brought this to our attention. — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) February 28, 2018

