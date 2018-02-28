East Nashville neighbors using signs to fight back against crime

An East Nashville man is working to get more signs like these posted in neighborhoods. (WSMV)

A Nashville community is coming together to fight back against crime, and they're using a simple tool to do it.

In East Nashville, you'll notice more bright blue signs popping up across several neighborhoods.

The signs read, "Neighborhood watch program in force. We report all suspicious persons and activities to our law enforcement agency."

The East Nashville man who designed the signs hopes to eventually replace all the old signs in the area. Many of them are worn down and hard to read.

Von Moye got the signs made when he was living in West Virginia after he and his mother were robbed and found out there had been a string of break-ins.

After $6,000 worth of signs went up in the area, he says the number of home break-ins dropped from 25 per month to three in just a couple of years.

Moye is confidence that if enough people put signs up around the community, we will see a similar effect in Middle Tennessee.

"When we do this and everybody works together, it's going to overflow through the community. And when you get the word out, the bad guys are going to know to stay out of these areas because they're being watched," Moye said.

Right now, there are about 400 signs posted throughout East Nashville.

Moye's goal is to put hundreds more in every neighborhood, as well as on the interstates. He said he hopes the city will chip in money to buy more signs.

While Moye knows these signs won't stop every criminal, he says it will at least let them know they're being watched.

"The most important thing is to get people on board and let them know what's going on in two houses down the street from you, or four houses, because you need to be aware, and when you start paying attention and calling police, the arrests happen quicker, which will bring crime down," Moye said.

Signs are available at Cumberland Hardware Co. and the Inglewood True Value store.

If you are a victim of a crime, Moye says to first call police and then post about what happened on the East Nashville Neighborhood Watch Facebook page so your neighbors are aware.

Moye also recommends getting surveillance cameras for your home. AtHome is a free app that can turn a mobile device into a live-streaming home security system. The app is available at the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

