Contractor cited after News4 exposes White Bridge Road hazard

A Nashville contractor is facing a $600 fine after News 4 exposed a public safety hazard at a construction site along White Bridge Road.

Covenant Constructors is behind the ongoing residential construction project at 235 White Bridge Road.

Currently, they have a permit to work overnight digging up the eastbound lanes of White Bridge Road. The permit says they have to reopen all lanes by 6:00 a.m.

On Tuesday, workers had covered the eastbound lanes with two large metal plates. A large, orange construction barrel was sitting on top of one of the plates in the middle of the right lane. The barrel forced drivers to slam on their breaks or swerve into the left lane.

News4 contacted project developer Greg Smith who came to the site and moved the construction barrel out of the road.

Minutes later, Metro Public Works employee Rory Rowan showed up and contacted Covenant Constructors president Tim Walker.

“What I observed out here, clearly they need to make it safe and it wasn’t,” Rowan told News 4. “They’re supposed to leave it in a safe condition. They’ll be cited for leaving the plates loose.”

Rowan told News 4 Walker and Covenant Constructors will have to pay a $600 fine.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.