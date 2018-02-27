APSU to host active-shooter training classes in wake of Florida school shooting

In the wake of this month's deadly school shooting in Florida, officials and police are looking for ways to prevent bloodshed in the future.

In Missouri, one police department used virtual reality simulations to train officers.

"The awe is there because it's as real as it could ever get," said Matt Frkovic of the O'Fallon Police Department. "It's just so important that we put ourselves into those environments those training scenarios to make--when it really matters--to make those seconds count."

The simulation gives them a layout of the building, even if they have never been inside before--to help them react with maximum efficiency in an active-shooter situation.

Amid the chaos and confusion, officers need to watch their surroundings.

The system has a device that shocks them if they're shot by a suspect.

"We don't want them going to go down to the ground - we won the fight through whatever," said O'Fallon Police Training Officer Ed Smith. "We want that winning mindset to win that situation."

It's a practice they hope to never put into action, but at the same time, police departments and school leaders across the country are trying to prepare this new reality.

In Clarksville, Austin-Peay State University is about to offer active-shooter defense training.

The classes will take place on March 15 from 12 - 6 p.m., and are free and open to the public.

The class will provide realistic safety tips, an overview of self-defense devices, and a discussion on "what-if" scenarios in a number of different classes.

To register, email Charyl Ramsey at ramseyc@apsu.edu and include the date, time and number attending.

Police say if you ever find yourself in an active-shooter situation, carefully follow police instruction to help them navigate the chaos more quickly.

