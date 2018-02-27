VIDEO: Teen riding bike shot in Clarksville drive-by

.Clarksville Police shared shocking video of a drive-by shooting that happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night

Police say the victim, a teenager, was riding his bike on Vanleer and Ford Street when a white vehicle drove by and shot him.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the male juvenile laying on the ground by the side of the road.

When he was Lifeflighted to Vanderbilt Hospital, officials say he was conscious and talking.

Besides surveillance video that shows a white vehicle leaving the scene, police have very little information about the incident.

After a preliminary investigation, police say they believe the shooting was premeditated and the general public is not in danger.

Anyone with information can call Detective B. Matos, 931-648-0656 ext 5156, call the TIPLINE at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

