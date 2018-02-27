Contest to award biggest, oldest trees in Nashville

They provide shade on a scorching day and protection from a downpour -- now one group is looking to award the biggest of them all.

Today, the Nashville Tree Foundation launched their annual competition, the "Big Old Tree Contest," in hopes of raising public awareness about Metro's Historic and Specimen Tree Program.

The group monitors the city's urban canopy and hopes to encourage property owners to protect and preserve Nashville's biggest, oldest trees.

“In the 30 years of our contest, many great champions trees have been recognized," said Noni Nielsen, NTF's newly-elected president. " However, trees have a lifespan, and some of the older trees in the inventory are dying and some have been cut down due to development."

The group says Nashville's mature tree canopy provides a number of services free-of-charge, including "cleaning our air and water, providing lower utility bills, reducing carbon emissions from vehicles, providing cooler climates and giving shelter and food to wildlife."

Each tree will be judged on their circumference, height and crown spread.

The winning tree will receive a special marker as well as recognition at the High Tree Party during this year's Earth Day Festival on April 21.

“To celebrate the history of the contest among elementary school children, we are going to give a special recognition to the classroom that finds the biggest trees," said Carolyn Sorenson, executive director of the NTF.

Deadline for entry is April 1. To see contest guidelines, previous winners and to enter this year's contest, visit www.nashvilletreefoundation.org.

