Murder victim identified as killer of Nashville high schooler

Davario Kendricks (Source: MNPD) Davario Kendricks (Source: MNPD)
Ja'Donte Hendricks Jr. (Source: MNPD) Ja'Donte Hendricks Jr. (Source: MNPD)
Police have identified Davario Kendricks as the killer of 17-year-old Ja'Donte Hancock Jr., who was murdered during a home invasion Dec. 5, 2017.

However, Kendricks himself, 20, was killed inside a car the morning of Saturday, Jan. 6. 

After seeing reports of Kendricks' murder in the local media, Ja'Donte's parents recognized him as their son's killer. They contacted Detective Gary Shannon, who was leading the investigation in Ja'Donte's murder, and eventually confirmed Kendricks was the killer after selecting him in a photo lineup.

Just before midnight on Dec. 5, two men kicked their way into a Cedar Point residence. The men went to the bedrooms and demanded money. Ja'Donte got in a fight with one of the men, now identified as Kendricks, and was eventually shot. Police say that Kendricks was also the man that pistol-whipped Ja'Donte's stepfather, Joseph Patton. Ja'Donte's parents maintain that Kendricks was "a complete stranger to the family."

Detective Shannon has not yet identified Kendricks accomplice in the home invasion.

