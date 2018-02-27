5 arrested in connection to Hendersonville mugging

Today, the Nashville Tree Foundation launched their annual competition, the "Big Old Tree Contest," in hopes of raising public awareness about Metro's Historic and Specimen Tree Program.More >>
Police have identified Davario Kendricks as the killer of 17-year-old Ja'Donte Hancock Jr., who was murdered during a home invasion Dec. 5, 2017. However, Kendricks himself, 20, was killed inside a car the morning of Saturday, Jan. 6. After seeing reports of Kendricks' murder in the local media, Ja'Donte's parents recognized him as their son's killer.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence spoke at two different conferences and attended a private event at Gov. Bill Haslam's home during his second visit to Music City on Tuesday.More >>
An estimate puts the Middle Point Sanitary Landfill at-capacity in 2027, but local leaders say now is the time to get serious about what to do. Especially now that the other nearby landfill owned by the county has closed indefinitely because of lack of space.More >>
Hendersonville Police arrested five people Tuesday in connection to a beating and robbery that occurred at 1037 Center Point Road.More >>
The mayor hired a personal attorney, but when it comes to public relations, she's using Metro resources, including employees like Sean Braisted, Metro's director of communications.More >>
State auditors have alerted the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency that they intend to scrutinize if executive director Luke Collins instructed employees to ultimately “falsify their time” when it came to billing federal grant money.More >>
He may not have shared his own words, but tweets from Mayor Megan Barry's husband, Bruce, make it clear he's still in her corner since the news broke of her extramarital affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
It may be a sad reality. When we see scenes of devastation after a tornado, scammers are often close behind. Some are trying to make sure this week's victims understand what to expect from a crew or handyman. It's advice homeowners an use to protect themselves.More >>
Interstate-440 is a nightmare for drivers. Now, chunks of concrete are literally popping up out of the roadway, and the promised overhaul repaving project is still several months away.More >>
He may not have shared his own words, but tweets from Mayor Megan Barry's husband, Bruce, make it clear he's still in her corner since the news broke of her extramarital affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
Teachers in West Virginia are striking for higher wages and better benefits, but not at the expense of hungry students.More >>
A revised contract for the law firm lobbying for metro government shows they received a sizable pay increase just weeks before one of their own lawyers wrote an opinion that supported a controversial request from the mayor.More >>
For the first time since News4 exposed allegations of racist and derogatory comments made by Mt. Juliet High School teacher Wes Tewmey, a member of the Wilson County School Board is speaking out.More >>
At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence spoke at two different conferences and attended a private event at Gov. Bill Haslam's home during his second visit to Music City on Tuesday.More >>
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >>
Police in North Carolina are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a man who was killed while streaming live on Facebook.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued until Thursday because of severe thunderstorms headed for the Mid-state that could cause flash flooding and some river flooding.More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney will not be suspended or fired after an alleged assault last week, the board voted in a special meeting on Monday.More >>
