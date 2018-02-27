5 arrested in connection to Hendersonville mugging

Hendersonville Police arrested five people Tuesday in connection to a beating and robbery that occurred at 1037 Center Point Road.

Police responded to the scene around 12:22 a.m. and found a victim who said he was beaten by four people who also stole his wallet and car.

Five people, including three juveniles, were arrested following an investigation and were charged with aggravated robbery.

Tylec Mullins, 19, of Hendersonville is being held on $30,000 bond. Marinda Martin, 20, of Hendersonville, has her bond set at $25,000. Both adults are due in court March 12 and 28, respectively.

Police confirmed that the victim's vehicle has been recovered. Anyone with information relating to this crime, or any other crime, is encouraged to call Hendersonville Police at 615-573-5400.

